UK PM boards HMS Vanguard submarine following 200-day mission

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the nuclear-armed HMS Vanguard as it returned from a 200-day patrol, marking the first time a UK leader has stepped aboard such a vessel in over a decade.

The visit underscores the continued role of the UK’s nuclear deterrent in national security and highlights the endurance and dedication of Royal Navy submariners.

“After months of silent service, Royal Navy submariners running a nuclear deterrent patrol have returned to UK waters,” Starmer said in a statement on social media. “It was an honour to join them on board, and to meet their loved ones. Thank you for your service to our country—welcome home.”

HMS Vanguard, one of four Vanguard-class submarines tasked with carrying the UK’s nuclear deterrent, completed a record deployment, demonstrating the Royal Navy’s ability to maintain a continuous at-sea deterrence posture. The submarine operates under the UK’s Trident missile program, ensuring the nation’s nuclear readiness amid evolving global threats.

The UK's nuclear deterrent is the cornerstone of our national security. I'm incredibly proud of everything our submariners do to keep us safe, and that's why I wanted to be there in person to say thank you and welcome them back to our shores. pic.twitter.com/Ql1JexO8jW — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 20, 2025

Starmer emphasized the strategic importance of the UK’s nuclear forces, stating, “The UK’s nuclear deterrent is the cornerstone of our national security. I’m incredibly proud of everything our submariners do to keep us safe, and that’s why I wanted to be there in person to say thank you and welcome them back to our shores.”

HMS Vanguard’s extended patrol highlights the resilience of the UK’s submarine fleet as it continues to uphold its commitment to NATO and national defense. The visit also signals government support for the Royal Navy amid ongoing discussions about defense spending and the future of the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

The Vanguard-class submarines, commissioned in the 1990s, are set to be replaced by the next-generation Dreadnought-class submarines later this decade. The Royal Navy has faced challenges in maintaining the aging fleet, with delays in upgrades and concerns about fleet readiness. However, the successful completion of the recent mission reinforces the effectiveness of the UK’s nuclear force.