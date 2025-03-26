UK Navy to equip warships with laser guns

The Royal Navy will equip four of its warships with the DragonFire directed energy weapon by 2027, following an announcement from the UK government on a new round of defense funding.

According to the Spring Statement delivered today in Parliament, the government has committed an additional £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion) to modernize key capabilities, including advanced weapons systems such as DragonFire.

The funding is described as a “downpayment” toward the long-term goal of raising defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027.

DragonFire is a laser-directed energy weapon (LDEW) that uses concentrated beams of energy to destroy aerial threats without the use of conventional ammunition. The weapon system is expected to provide a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to missiles and traditional munitions. Each shot fired from the system costs only a few tens of pounds, compared to the high price tags of guided missiles or advanced naval gun rounds.

As noted by naval officials, the initial plan to install DragonFire on a single warship has now been expanded to four vessels. Although the Ministry of Defence has not confirmed which ships will receive the system, post-upgrade Type 45 destroyers and the newer Type 26 frigates are likely candidates due to their available onboard power capacity. These platforms are expected to be able to support the 50kW-class system.

The move comes amid growing concerns over munitions supply in extended operations. Lessons learned during missile defense operations in the Red Sea have highlighted the need for sustainable, rapid-response systems that can counter high-speed threats such as drones and missiles without depleting onboard stores.

In addition to weapons procurement, a portion of the funding will go toward improving accommodation for service members and their families, aimed at easing retention issues that continue to affect the Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defence has yet to release a detailed timeline for at-sea trials or full operational deployment, but the announcement signals a broader push to modernize the Royal Navy’s warfighting capabilities using emerging technologies.

The DragonFire program is part of the UK’s investment in next-generation defense systems that promise greater efficiency, precision, and sustainability on future battlefields.