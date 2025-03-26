UK awards Babcock $1.3 billion Army support deal

Babcock International has secured a five-year contract extension valued at approximately £1.0 billion ($1.3 billion) with the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD).

The extension of the Defence Support Group (DSG) Service Provision and Transformation Contract (SPTC) was announced today and is part of the UK’s broader Defence Industrial Strategy.

The company will continue to support critical Army vehicles, deliver asset management services, and provide training to soldiers across more than 20 sites throughout the country.

“In a period of increased global instability, more is being expected of our armed forces,” said Babcock CEO David Lockwood. “This contract extension ensures that Babcock continues to provide the British Army with the tools to do its job, when and wherever they are needed.”

The contract will focus on improving operational readiness through enhanced engineering, logistics, and regeneration services. Babcock’s workforce of 1,600 highly skilled personnel will remain central to delivering these capabilities, alongside continued investment in training and apprenticeship programs.

According to Babcock, the transformation of the original agreement over the past decade will accelerate during the extension period, aiming to boost equipment availability and deliver better outcomes for both partners. The MOD has also committed to investing in supporting infrastructure and equipment as part of the agreement.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership: “Tanks, armored vehicles and kit are the backbone of the British Army. We are taking action to ensure the outstanding service men and women of our Armed Forces are properly equipped and ready to respond to ever-changing global threats.”

Healey added that the deal demonstrates how national defense contributes to economic resilience: “This substantial investment with Babcock demonstrates how defense is an engine for growth: supporting businesses of all sizes and sustaining more than 1,600 good, well-paid jobs across Britain.”

The contract extension, part of a larger £1.6 billion ($2 billion) agreement, includes £1.0 billion in revenue to be added to Babcock’s contract backlog, with an additional £600 million delivered as agent and not recognized through revenue. The renewed partnership underscores the MOD’s emphasis on preparedness and modernization as the British Army adapts to evolving security demands.