Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. announced on Monday that the U.S. Space Force’s latest missile warning satellite is ready for launch, after finishing production nearly a month ahead of schedule.

Lockheed Martin says the sixth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO-6) missile warning satellite is now in storage awaiting its expected launch in 2022. SBIRS GEO-6 is the second military space satellite built on Lockheed Martin’s modernized LM2100 Combat Bu — an enhanced space vehicle that provides even greater resiliency and cyber-hardening against growing threats, as well as improved spacecraft power, propulsion and electronics.

On Sept. 2, 2021, the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command determined that the SBIRS GEO-6 was complete. The satellite went into storage nearly a month ahead of its Sept. 30 Acquisition Program Baseline (APB) requirement date.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Once launched, SBIRS GEO-6 will join the Space Force’s constellation of missile warning satellites, equipped with powerful scanning and staring infrared surveillance sensors that protect our nation 24-7. These sensors collect data that allow the U.S. military to detect missile launches, support ballistic missile defense, expand technical intelligence gathering and bolster situational awareness on the battlefield.

SBIRS GEO-6 and GEO-5 were originally slated to be clones of previous SBIRS satellites produced by Lockheed Martin. Then in 2015, the U.S. Air Force agreed to rebaseline the contract for the two satellites and upgrade both–at no additional cost–to the LM 2100 Combat Bus, taking advantage of a Lockheed Martin internally funded, multiyear modernization initiative.

“We are proud to deliver additional overhead persistent infrared capabilities critical to our Nation’s defense with SBIRS GEO-5 and GEO-6. The LM2100 Combat Bus continues to be an effective platform to help meet the Chief of Space Operations’ vision for streamlined space acquisitions,” said Col. Matt Spencer, Senior Materiel Leader for Space Systems Command’s GEO/Polar Division.

“The LM2100 is a game changer for military satellite design providing satellite production efficiency, enhanced resiliency options and so much more flexibility for additional payloads and sensors,” said McCormick. “From the LM2100, we’ve really been able to enhance resiliency developing a ‘Combat Bus’ and a bridge to achieving the resilient missile warning required for the Space Force’s Next-Gen OPIR Block 0 System.”