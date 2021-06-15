U.S. Navy tests drones capable to detect mines in shallow water

U.S. Navy has conducted a series of tests of new Unmanned Aircraft Systems designed to detect mines and build up a detailed picture of what’s in shallow water.

According to a recent Navy news release, Members of the Office of Naval Research held the test of new drone systems equipped with sensors developed to detect and map mines as part of the 50th Baltic Operations (BALTOPS 50) military exercise.

The BALTOPS 50 exercise is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. Between June 6-18, air and maritime assets from 18 NATO Allies and partner nations participates in live training events that include air defense, anti-submarine warfare, amphibious operations, maritime interdiction, mine countermeasure operations.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

For the first time, exercise design incorporates tactics and techniques to test drone systems when they using to detect mines in water from the air.

As part of BALTOPS 50, were tested the Magnetic Expeditionary Threat Locator and ground-penetrating radar Sky Glass for accuracy in detecting materials in shallow water.

The use of drones as mine search systems provides the flexibility of use and, most importantly, safety, since it excludes human participation in dangerous missions.

Based on the test results, conclusions will be drawn and decisions will be made on the further fate of such systems.