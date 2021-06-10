U.S. Navy test modern counter-UAS technologies aboard USS Shiloh cruiser

U.S. Navy Sailors held some tests and training with a modern counter-UAS device designed to provide an integrated, layered solution, from sensing to intercept of drones.

The Carrier Strike Group 5 released some footage that shows training with a Drone Restricted Access Using Known EW aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea.

The Northrop Grumman’s Drone Restricted Access Using Known EW, called a DRAKE, is a radio-frequency negation system that delivers a non-kinetic, selective electronic attack of Group 1 drones.

DRAKE demonstrates the feasibility of repurposing mature counter-improvised explosive device technology for interoperable, counter-UAS missions while protecting friendly force communications.

USS Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.