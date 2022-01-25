U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

A bilateral collaboration of U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members conducted a large-scale airborne exercise as part of Airborne 22.

Airborne 22 demonstrates the JGSDF’s capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anywhere.

This event optimizes mission effectiveness through the sharing of information, enabling commanders to utilize the full potential of their combined force, according to a recent service news release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

During the exercise, C-130J tactical planes from Yokota airdropped approximately 500 JGSDF personnel and 100 container delivery system bundles.