Sunday, January 15, 2023
U.S. Army buys next-generation tactical vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
The U.S. Army has signed a deal to buy next generation Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) from the Oshkosh Defense.

The award, announced by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on 13 January, covers contract for FMTV in A2 configuration.

Oshkosh Defense has won a contract valued $141 million to build a batch of FMTV A2 trucks and Medium Tactical Trailers. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024.

As noted by the company, FMTV A2 offers increased troop protection, while carrying additional payload and providing better ride quality and mobility.

The FMTV A2 is an advanced version of the FMTV A1P2, which has been in service with the U.S. Army since 1988 as a primary mover for weapons, sensors and communications platforms.

The A2 version is available in a complete range of mission specific variants including 5-ton Tractor, 8.8-ton LHS, Cargo 4×4 and 6×6, 10-ton Dump and 5-ton Wrecker.

