U.S. Army buys more FMTV A2 next-gen trucks

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Oshkosh Defense pic

Oshkosh Defense has received a contract extension worth $792 million from the U.S. Army to continue production of its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 platform.

According to the Department of Defense, the award is a modification to contract W56HZV-18-D-0010 and extends the program by three years. The Army Contracting Command at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is overseeing the effort.

The extension ensures continued delivery of the FMTV A2 variants through February 4, 2029. While specific delivery sites and funding allocations will be defined per order, the total value of this latest modification is $792,371,847.

The FMTV A2 is the latest generation of medium tactical vehicles used by the U.S. Army and other military services. It builds on the legacy of the original FMTV platform by incorporating improved payload capacity, enhanced off-road mobility, and upgraded protection features. The system plays a key role in military transport, logistics, and resupply operations.

Oshkosh says the FMTV A2 fleet offers “increased engine power, higher capacity suspension, and greater underbody protection,” enabling it to support a broader range of operational missions. The vehicles are also designed to be easily integrated with other platforms and systems, making them adaptable to evolving battlefield needs.

The U.S. Army has relied on the FMTV family for over two decades, fielding thousands of trucks across various configurations, from cargo transporters to recovery and wrecker models.

The new contract modification reflects the Army’s continued investment in modernizing its tactical vehicle fleet to maintain operational readiness while enhancing survivability and performance in challenging environments.

Oshkosh Defense, based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has been a key supplier to the Pentagon, delivering a wide range of tactical wheeled vehicles including the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT), and the Palletized Load System (PLS).

The contract runs through early 2029, positioning Oshkosh to continue supporting the Army’s logistical backbone well into the latter half of the decade.

