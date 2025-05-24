US Army begins training on next-gen trucks

The U.S. Army Transportation School has received its first two variants of the new Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A2 (FMTV A2), marking the start of formal operator training for what will become the Army’s next-generation medium tactical truck fleet.

The M1083A2 Cargo MTV and M1078A2 Light MTV were delivered on May 20 for use in the Master Driving School, where instructors will be trained to certify soldiers on the new platform.

Fielding of the A2 variants to operational units is scheduled to begin in 2025.

“FMTVs can carry more and go faster across country than the Soldiers are used to,” said Jason Hansa of the Army Futures Command’s Sustainment CDID Requirements Division. “There will be a learning curve associated with this equipment.”

The FMTV A2 replaces earlier A1 models and is designed to restore off-road mobility lost after earlier vehicles were up-armored. The A2 configuration introduces improved suspension, increased cargo capacity, and rebalanced performance to support current and future operational needs.

According to the Program Executive Office for Combat Support and Combat Service Support, the FMTV A2 is engineered to function globally on primary and secondary roads, trails, and cross-country routes, across all climates. It also features the capability to tow up to 21,000 pounds, including howitzers and a range of tactical trailers.

The vehicle family forms the core of the Army’s medium tactical truck fleet and is critical to logistics, troop movement, and field artillery support. With new technologies integrated into the A2 platform, Army planners aim to streamline mobility and survivability while adapting to multi-domain operational demands.

The training now underway at the Transportation School is intended to create a standardized foundation across the Army for licensing and safe vehicle operation, beginning with master drivers and expanding to all FMTV A2 operators in the coming months.