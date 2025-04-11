Two new Su-57 fighters spotted in Russia

Images circulating on Russian-language defense forums and social media have revealed two newly manufactured Su-57 Felon fifth-generation fighter jets during what appears to be a transfer flight to an operational airbase.

The aircraft, marked “Red 25” and “Red 26,” were photographed in transit and are believed to be fresh additions to Russia’s limited fleet of operational Su-57s.

The state-owned United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), responsible for the Su-57 program, has not officially announced the delivery of these aircraft. However, the visible new markings suggest they are newly built units, potentially part of an expanded effort to scale production following earlier delays and losses during combat operations.

The Su-57, designed by Sukhoi and manufactured under the umbrella of UAC, is Russia’s answer to the U.S. F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. Its development has faced prolonged setbacks related to engine reliability, stealth performance, and onboard avionics. Only a small number have been confirmed in active service, with the remainder in various stages of testing or production.

The aircraft spotted this week are believed to be among the newer series configured with improved avionics and structural modifications.

Their appearance coincides with Moscow’s ongoing push to demonstrate advances in military aviation amid heavy losses in Ukraine and pressure on its defense industrial base due to sanctions.