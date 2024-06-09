Sunday, June 9, 2024
type here...

Russia confirms Su-57 damage in drone strike

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A drone attack has damaged a Russian Su-57 Felon fighter jet at an airbase near Akhtubinsk, according to sources affiliated with the Russian Air Force.

The attack, reportedly carried out by Ukrainian suicide drones, marks a significant event as it could represent the first combat loss of the Su-57 in history.

A Figterbomber telegram channel connected to the Russian Air Force confirmed the drone attack. “Yes, yesterday the airbase in Akhtubinsk was attacked by drones. Three of them reached the airbase,” the channel reported, indicating that three drones reached the airbase.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The source further noted that the newest fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet sustained serious damage. “It is currently being determined whether it can be repaired or not. If not, this will be the first combat loss of the Su-57 in history,” the source stated.

The Russian Military Informant Telegram channel also confirmed the incident, criticizing the lack of adequate protection for the advanced aircraft. “In the country, there were no proper hangars even for a few units of fifth-generation aircraft. Apparently, a hangar is more expensive than the most modern fighter jet,” the channel posted.

The Su-57 Felon is the most advanced fighter jet in the Russian military’s arsenal. A twin-engine, single-seat aircraft, it is designed to perform multiple mission sets. Although the Russian military claims the aircraft has stealth capabilities, Western analyses have often questioned the extent of its stealth features.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army to receive next generation Abrams tank

Dylan Malyasov -
The U.S. Army has awarded a contract to General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) to begin the preliminary design of the new M1E3 Abrams tank...

Northrop Grumman to equip Redback fighting vehicles with Mk44 guns

Army

Ukraine to get fighter jets from France

Aviation

Nearly 100 Bradleys delivered to 1st Cavalry Division

Army

Czech Republic to buy Leopard 2A8 tanks

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.