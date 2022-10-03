Türkiye launched first Ada-class corvette for Ukrainian Navy

Türkiye (also known as Turkey) launched the first Ada-class corvette for Ukraine on October 2. at Istanbul Shipyard in the presence of Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelensky, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa.

The Hetman Ivan Mazepa (F-211)is an Ada-class corvette that can be deployed in a range of missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, early warning, anti-submarine warfare, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air warfare, and amphibious operations.

Corvette is powered by a Combined diesel and gas (CODAG) propulsion system including 1 gas turbine, and 2 diesel engines driving 2 shafts. The ship can reach a top speed of 30 knots (56 km/h) with a maximum cruising range of 3,500 nautical miles at 15 knots (28 km/h). She has a crew of 93 sailors including aviation officers and can accommodate up to 106 people with 10 days of endurance in autonomous conditions.

The new Ukrainian warship has a length of 99.56 m, a beam of 14.4 m,a draft of 3.9, and a displacement of 2,400 tonnes.

Corvette “Hetman Ivan Mazepa” of the @UA_NAVY was launched!@ZelenskaUA became the godmother of the ship.

It is being built in 🇹🇷 and will serve 🇺🇦. With a ship like this, our Black and Azov seas will be safe.

P.S. The future base port is Ukrainian Sevastopol. pic.twitter.com/B1O1uQfiLa — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) October 2, 2022

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has ordered 2 corvettes in 2020.

Under the deal, the first vessel was planned to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2023 unfinished, to then be completed in Ukraine. The deal was signed in December 2020 worth $256 million.