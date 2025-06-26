Turkish stealth drone crashed during test

Turkiye’s latest stealth unmanned aerial vehicle, the Anka 3, crashed during a test flight in Konya.

The incident occurred during a controlled flight test, where the Anka-3 drone reportedly made what officials have called an “emergency landing.”

Images circulating online show the aircraft with its delta wing structures detached from the main blended body fuselage, though the central airframe appears largely intact.

In a statement issued after the event, Turkish defense officials said: “During the test flight conducted in Konya, the Anka-3 UAV approached the ground with controlled flight.” The statement did not label the event as a crash, emphasizing instead the controlled nature of the descent.

The Anka-3, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), represents a shift toward stealthy, jet-powered UAVs with a flying-wing design. It is intended for roles ranging from intelligence gathering to electronic warfare and strike missions.

While still in its test phase, the program has been closely followed as a milestone in Turkey’s ambitions to develop indigenous advanced unmanned systems.

Social media reactions have been mixed. Some users framed the event as a setback, pointing to visible damage and highlighting comparisons to high-profile Western systems. However, many others dismissed the criticism as opportunistic. One widely shared response emphasized, “Even if the Anka-3 crashed, is it really that important?” The message continued by referencing global defense aviation trends, noting that even advanced platforms such as the F-35 have experienced technical failures during development.

Since its unveiling, the Anka-3 has drawn international attention for its design and potential operational roles within Turkey’s growing drone fleet. Unlike its predecessors, which featured conventional fuselage and tail structures, the Anka-3 adopts a low-observable profile and jet propulsion, placing it closer in concept to U.S. and Chinese high-end UAV designs.