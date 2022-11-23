Turkey unveils first prototype of ‘game-changing’ fighter

Türkiye (Turkey) is in the final stage of assembling a prototype of what would be the ‘game-changing’ fighter jet.

Turkish media reported that the first prototype of the country’s first indigenously developed fighter jet entered the final assembly line at TAI facility.

The new combat aircraft is called the MMU (Milli Muharip Ucak) and is planned to leave the hangar in 2023. The first part of the production of the MMU was completed in November 2021.

The MMU aircraft is planned to be kept operational in the Turkish Air Force inventory until 2070s and will be interoperable with other critical assets such as F-16.

The MMU indigenous design and development program prime contract between the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) of the Ministry of Turkish National Defence and Turkish Aerospace has been signed on the 5th of August 2016.

MMU aircraft will be a multi-role aircraft, designed mainly for an air-to-air roles with consideration to air-to-surface roles as well.