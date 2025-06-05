Tu-95s seen armed with Kh-101 missiles before drone strike

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has released previously unseen footage of a large-scale drone operation dubbed “Pavutyna” (“Spiderweb”), which it says successfully damaged 41 aircraft belonging to Russia’s long-range strategic aviation fleet.

The newly released video, reportedly captured by Ukrainian drones during the operation, shows several Tu-95 bombers on the tarmac in apparent pre-launch condition.

At least two aircraft are seen armed with Kh-101 cruise missiles suspended under their wings, indicating preparation for another missile strike against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian drone strikes likely prevented another wave of Russian missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials noted that Russia’s Tu-95 bombers are no longer flying with their full load of eight cruise missiles, suggesting limitations due to aging airframes and sustained use since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

According to the SBU, the coordinated strikes were carried out using first-person view (FPV) drones, targeting high-value Russian air assets including Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers, Tu-22M3 strike aircraft, and an A-50 airborne early warning aircraft. The agency said the damage inflicted represents approximately 34 percent of Russia’s strategic cruise missile platforms.

“The estimated value of the destroyed and damaged aircraft exceeds $7 billion,” the SBU said in an official statement.