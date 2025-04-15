Trump threatens Iran with military action

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, accusing Tehran of stalling nuclear negotiations and suggesting that the United States is prepared to take military action if talks fail.

Speaking from the Oval Office on April 14 alongside El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, Trump expressed frustration over the pace of recent discussions held in Oman between U.S. and Iranian officials. The talks are the first high-level contact since Trump’s return to office in January.

“We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled next Saturday. I said, ‘That’s a long time.’ You know, that’s a long time. So I think they might be tapping us along,” Trump said, according to CNN.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The president made clear that the U.S. is not willing to accept delays in negotiations while Iran continues advancing its nuclear program.

“They have to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. They cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. He added that Iran is “fairly close to having” one, and emphasized that time is running out: “If we have to do something very harsh, we’ll do it.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to state media after Saturday’s meeting, said the two sides “got very close” to agreeing on a negotiation framework. However, Tehran has warned that any military action would risk sparking a wider conflict across the Middle East.

The administration has not disclosed specific red lines or operational timelines, but the tone from the White House suggests growing impatience. Trump said he believes Iran is taking advantage of past administrations, remarking, “They were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country.”

The current negotiations follow months of heightened tensions, including U.S. sanctions and Iranian proxy activity across the region. Washington has made it clear that a new deal must contain stricter oversight, curbs on missile development, and full dismantlement of weapons-grade enrichment.