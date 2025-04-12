Trump gives Iran 60 days on nuclear talks

In a high-stakes diplomatic move, President Donald Trump has given Iran a 60-day deadline to demonstrate progress in nuclear negotiations or face potential military consequences, according to a report by Politico citing sources familiar with the matter.

The ultimatum was delivered in a letter from President Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader, setting the framework for critical talks scheduled this weekend in Oman between U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. It marks the most direct engagement between Washington and Tehran since Trump returned to office.

According to Politico, the administration views the Oman talks as a last opportunity to prevent escalation. Witkoff, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, emphasized that Washington is open to an interim deal, provided Tehran does not weaponize its nuclear capabilities. “Where our red line will be, there can’t be weaponization of your nuclear capability,” Witkoff said.

Iran, currently reeling from recent Israeli strikes on its military infrastructure and its proxies in Gaza and Lebanon, may see these talks as a means to regroup. Analysts warn this window could be exploited. “This is about intentionally wasting time it will use to advance its nuclear program and get in better standing with the international community,” said Jonathan Panikoff, a former senior U.S. intelligence officer now at the Atlantic Council.

Israeli officials and U.S. Republican lawmakers are privately expressing concern that the administration may accept a weak agreement to claim a diplomatic victory. Jacob Nagel, a former Israeli National Security Council chief, cautioned that a quick deal could serve optics rather than substance. “Another check mark in his Nobel prize list and he will go to the next problem in the world,” Nagel told Politico.

Talks in Oman could shape the next phase of U.S.-Iran relations and carry broad implications for security in the Middle East. While the administration maintains that no deal will be accepted without strict guarantees, the deadline signals a renewed sense of urgency — and a warning that time is running out.