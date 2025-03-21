Trump floats deal to bring Turkey back into F-35 program

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing a potential path for Turkey to re-enter the F-35 fighter jet program, contingent on Ankara rendering its Russian-made S-400 air defense system inoperable, according to reporting by Fox News.

In a recent phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump expressed interest in finalizing the $23 billion sale of 40 F-16s and modernization kits for 79 existing Turkish aircraft. He also left the door open for discussions on Turkey’s long-coveted return to the F-35 program, a move that would reverse Washington’s 2019 expulsion of Turkey from the fifth-generation jet partnership.

Sources told Fox News that one possible arrangement could involve disassembling the S-400 system or relocating it to a U.S.-controlled base in Turkey to ensure it cannot collect intelligence on NATO platforms like the F-35.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The S-400 issue has been a longstanding obstacle in U.S.-Turkey defense cooperation. “The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform,” the White House said in 2019, warning of “detrimental impacts” on NATO security.

Congress has already approved the F-16 sale, but ongoing negotiations between Turkey’s defense ministry and Lockheed Martin are unresolved. Trump’s advisers have reportedly requested legal and technical guidance on how to proceed without violating the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which currently blocks arms sales to countries operating Russian defense systems.

According to the Turkish government’s readout of the recent call, Erdogan told Trump that “it is necessary to end CAATSA sanctions, finalize the F-16 procurement process and finalize Türkiye’s re-participation in the F-35 program.” The U.S. has not provided an official readout of the conversation.

Fox News also reported that Trump is open to welcoming Erdogan to the United States in the near future to advance talks. The renewed discussions come as Turkey considers a separate offer from the United Kingdom for Eurofighter Typhoon jets, potentially increasing competition in the fighter procurement market.

A resumption of F-35 sales to Turkey would be contentious. Israel and Greece—both regional allies of the U.S.—have raised concerns about Turkey’s defense posture, citing Ankara’s support for groups including Hamas and Hezbollah and its recent diplomatic break with Israel over the Gaza conflict.

As deliberations continue, Trump’s consideration of new terms signals a possible reset in U.S.-Turkey defense relations—if Turkey is willing to change course on the S-400.