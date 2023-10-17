Thales to supply helmet mounted display for Polish F/A-50 fighters

Thales, a global leader in aerospace technologies, has secured a contract to equip Poland’s FA-50 fighter jets with the Scorpion Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) in collaboration with Korea’s Aerospace Industries (KAI).

As noted by the company, under the terms of this agreement, Thales will be responsible for adapting, integrating, and certifying the Scorpion HMD on KAI’s FA-50 Fighting Eagle aircraft.

Thales will provide production systems in support of the Republic of Korea’s FA-50 contract with Poland, the release said.

The FA-50 Fighting Eagle boasts a digital cockpit, digital flight control system, and an impressive arsenal of precision-guided weaponry, making it well-suited for all-weather combat operations day and night. The Scorpion HMD aligns perfectly with these advanced capabilities, offering a modern, digital platform that significantly enhances pilot situational awareness.

“Scorpion is a perfect match as it offers a modern, digital platform that equips pilots with enhanced situational awareness,” the news release says.

Thales anticipates that this contract marks the beginning of a broader partnership as the FA-50 becomes available to customers worldwide. The Scorpion HMD can be easily adapted for use on the T-50 Advanced Jet Trainer and TA-50 Lead-in Fighter Trainer, reinforcing the increasing importance of HMDs across various contemporary and future combat aircraft.

Jim Geraghty, Vice President of Visionix, a division of Thales Defense & Security Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to add the FA-50 to the long list of highly capable combat aircraft embracing our Scorpion HMD. For KAI, we also supply rotary wing versions for their Light Armed and Marine Attack helicopters. Scorpion’s simplified approach to platform integration, superior situational awareness, high reliability, and enhanced pilot comfort makes this system unmatched in the HMD marketspace.”

Thales and KAI’s partnership is set to enhance the capabilities of FA-50 fighters, contributing to their continued success in the aerospace industry.