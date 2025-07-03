type here...

Textron’s drone boat joins anti-drug ops in El Salvador

By Emily Ryan Miller
Photo courtesy of Textron

Textron Systems recently showcased its TSUNAMI unmanned surface vessel during the Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event FLEX25 in El Salvador.

The demonstration, organized in cooperation with U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and the El Salvadorian Navy, integrated the TSUNAMI vessel into a complex operational environment to intercept a simulated high-speed narcotics boat.

The exercise demonstrated the vessel’s ability to autonomously process and act on intelligence relayed from an airborne Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air equipped with advanced radar systems.

The operation showed how the manned King Air aircraft conducted wide-area surveillance while TSUNAMI executed a coordinated maritime intercept. The unmanned system worked alongside other autonomous platforms, sharing surveillance and targeting information to improve coverage and response times.

The demonstration also underscored TSUNAMI’s interoperability across air and maritime domains. By employing high-fidelity radar data, secure communications, and autonomous mission software, the vessel enabled persistent surveillance and rapid engagement of dynamic targets.

Textron Systems emphasized that these capabilities are essential in addressing evolving maritime security challenges, providing extended surveillance ranges, reducing risks to personnel, and increasing the rate of successful interceptions.

FLEX25 positioned TSUNAMI as a scalable and affordable solution capable of supporting diverse mission profiles, from intelligence gathering and maritime interdiction to persistent surveillance.

The unmanned system demonstrated its ability to operate as part of manned-unmanned and unmanned-unmanned teaming concepts, reinforcing its value in multi-domain operations.

Executive Editor

