Textron Systems unveils baby brother of its robotic tank

Last month, Textron Systems unveiled Ripsaw M3, which incorporates lessons learned from the M5 robotic vehicle platform into a smaller, mission-capable variant, allowing one to choose a configuration based on the mission at hand.

Unmanned ground robotic platforms give soldiers the boost and assistance they need to continue the fight. Textron Systems and Howe & Howe, Inc. have developed multiple ground robotic vehicles in a variety of size, weight and power profiles. Textron Systems has developed the Ripsaw M5, Ripsaw M3 Tech Demonstrator, and the RS2 small unmanned ground vehicle.

The Ripsaw M3 Technology Demonstrator is the newest generation platform within the Ripsaw family of vehicles. The technology demonstrator incorporates the familiar flat-deck configuration from the Ripsaw M5 robotic vehicle and provides unobstructed deck space to accommodate multiple payloads.

Designed to address the next biggest challenge for ground robotics -wet gap crossing and increased swim capabilities, the M3 has given us the opportunity to incorporate lessons learned from the M5 robotic vehicle platform into a smaller, but mission-capable variant.

Designed with an open architecture and a flat deck to accommodate a variety of payloads, the M3 can be tailored for a wide variety of mission sets.