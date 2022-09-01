Taliban showcases tactical ballistic missiles at military parade

The Taliban has showcased Soviet-made ballistic missiles at a military parade, which marks the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The massive military parade, held in what was once the largest American military base in Afghanistan, showcased captured U.S., NATO military equipment and the Soviet-Afghan War era missile systems and tanks.

In a video broadcast by the Taliban’s media wing, showed BM-21 Grad and BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launchers, Frog-7 artillery rockets, and even Scud-B ballistic missiles.

Taliban militants found warheads and ballistic missiles in Panjshir Valley in the east of Afghanistan on last year.

According to open sources, several hundred missile systems were gifted to the Afghan government in the 1980s from the friendly Soviet communist regime as military aid.

Scud-B is a tactical ballistic missile with a range of 300 km with a circular error probable (CEP) between 450-900 meters. It was designed to engage important enemy targets such as airfields, command posts, large concentrations of troops and vehicles, air defense batteries, supply depots and so on.