Swedish army to receive new fleet of military trucks

Sweden is set to modernize and expand its military logistics capabilities with an order for 775 new trucks, with an option for an additional 575, from defense contractors Scania and Volvo.

The contracts, valued at approximately 1.4 billion SEK ($131 million), were awarded by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and will see deliveries to the Swedish Armed Forces between 2025 and 2027.

According to a press release from the Swedish Armed Forces, the procurement builds on previously delivered vehicles that have been in use in recent years, while also introducing new capabilities. Among these is a 6×6 flatbed truck with a tarp cover and tail lift, designed to enhance Sweden’s logistical efficiency in military operations.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This is a valuable contribution to our collective defense capability. Our vehicle fleet needs renewal, and nearly 800 new trucks are a welcome addition. A robust logistics chain is the foundation of our operations,” said Army Chief Jonny Lindfors during the contract signing ceremony.

Håkan Jyde, Managing Director of Scania Ukraine, highlighted the importance of the order, describing it as Scania Sweden’s largest contract from FMV in modern times. He stated that the vehicles will play a central role in strengthening Sweden’s defense logistics by facilitating the transport of goods, modular loads, and vehicles across various military units.

Scania’s contribution includes 475 heavy vehicles, with an option for 375 more. These will be delivered in multiple configurations, including trucks, vans, flatbed trucks, and roll-top trucks. The Swedish Armed Forces confirmed that these new vehicles will replace older models and expand the military’s logistics capacity.

Additionally, this contract opens the possibility of transferring existing Swedish military trucks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, further supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts against Russian aggression.

Sweden has consistently supported Ukraine through military aid, and this procurement could enable further transfers of essential logistics equipment to Kyiv’s forces.