Swedish Army awards contract to Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition

Defense company Saab said it has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for deliveries of ammunition for the recoilless Carl-Gustaf rifle.

The order value is approximately SEK 800 million and deliveries will take place 2023-2025.

The order is placed within a framework agreement, which was updated in April 2022, and allows FMV to place orders for ground combat weapons and ammunition from Saab during a ten-year period. The order comprises the new programmable high explosive ammunition, designated HE 448.

“Once again Saab’s world-leading Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle will strengthen the Swedish defense capability. This further proves the excellence and robustness of Carl-Gustaf,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

Together with the new Fire Control Device, FCD 558, which Sweden ordered in late 2021, the new programmable high explosive ammunition HE 448 gives the Carl-Gustaf operator the ability to quickly configure a chambered round. The wide range of ammunition available for Carl-Gustav further strengthens the system’s tactical flexibility, enabling faster engagement, increased hit probability and greater effectiveness for the soldiers.