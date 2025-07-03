Sweden tests new anti-drone systems

The Swedish Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and industry partners, have unveiled a new anti-drone concept designed to counter the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) against ground targets.

The concept was showcased during a live-fire demonstration at the Tofta training range on Gotland, where newly trained conscripts successfully engaged multiple incoming drones under challenging weather conditions.

In a statement, Supreme Commander General Michael Claesson underscored the urgency of the initiative, saying, “This is an exceptionally high priority. This component is naturally part of the air defense concept I want to see deployed as soon as possible.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The demonstration marked the culmination of a six-month project, dubbed Operation Gute, which integrated existing weapons and sensor systems into a layered anti-drone defense package designed for operation by conscript soldiers. The project reflects Sweden’s accelerated efforts to strengthen its air defense capabilities amid growing concerns over drone-enabled threats in the Baltic region.

The live-fire event featured drones flying toward two inflatable mock fighter jets. None reached their intended targets, as they were intercepted by sustained bursts from multiple weapons systems.

The anti-drone concept relies on a combination of active and passive sensors paired with a highly automated command-and-control system to provide rapid detection and engagement of hostile drones. Given that the time from detection to potential impact can often be measured in seconds, the system emphasizes speed and precision.

Firepower during the demonstration came from two key platforms: the Trackfire ARES (commonly known as Loke), equipped with a 30mm cannon and machine gun, and the BAE Tridon Mk2, armed with a 40mm cannon.

“We need to build layered protection, with heavier calibers for longer ranges and smaller calibers to address threats at close distances,” said Warrant Officer Kristoffer Rahlskog, project leader for Operation Gute at the Gotland Regiment.

Sweden’s anti-drone initiative is being developed against the backdrop of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, where both sides have deployed large numbers of UAS for reconnaissance and precision strikes. Swedish defense planners have repeatedly stressed the need to prepare for similar threats in their own territory, particularly on Gotland, a strategically vital island in the Baltic Sea.

The newly presented concept integrates Sweden’s existing air defense systems while maintaining flexibility for upgrades as drone technology evolves. The inclusion of conscript operators highlights a deliberate effort to make the system scalable and resilient under wartime conditions.