Sweden sends record $1.6B arms aid to Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
File photo by Rebecca Floto

Sweden has committed its largest military support package to date for Ukraine, valued at 16 billion Swedish crowns (approximately $1.59 billion), Defense Minister Pål Jonson announced on Monday.

According to remarks made during a press conference in Stockholm, the package includes 9.2 billion crowns allocated for defense equipment to be procured under the leadership of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026 to 2030.

The government has also increased its overall aid allocation to Ukraine for 2025. Earlier projections set the amount at 25 billion crowns, but this has now been revised upward to 40 billion crowns, in response to evolving needs in Kyiv’s ongoing war effort against Russian forces.

As reported by Reuters, Sweden’s government continues to frame this support as part of its long-term security engagement in Europe and an effort to respond to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

