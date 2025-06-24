SSW40 grenade launcher demonstrated in live-fire test

German defense firm Rheinmetall has publicly demonstrated its new Squad Support Weapon 40 (SSW40) for the first time during a live-fire event attended by defense media, according to a report by SPARTANAT.

The SSW40 is the world’s first shoulder-fired, magazine-fed 40mm grenade launcher designed for the newer medium-velocity (MV) 40×46mm ammunition.

The demonstration took place at Rheinmetall’s test range in Unterlüß, where journalists and invited personnel were given the opportunity to fire the weapon at steel targets set at distances up to 500 meters, including a decommissioned passenger vehicle placed at 250 meters.

The SSW40 was developed to enhance infantry firepower at the squad level, offering a more compact and versatile alternative to traditional grenade launchers. The weapon can be operated similarly to an assault rifle and is effective out to 900 meters, according to Rheinmetall. The company says its airburst capability enables engagement of targets behind cover and low-flying drones.

Unlike the long-used low-velocity 40×46mm rounds, the newer medium-velocity variant offers increased muzzle velocity, greater range, and a flatter trajectory. It also supports programmable airburst munitions, giving users new flexibility in battlefield engagement.

A key feature of the SSW40 is its break-action design, which allows for use of longer 40mm rounds, bridging the gap between traditional low-velocity ammunition and high-velocity 40×53mm rounds typically fired from crew-served automatic grenade launchers. With a weight of approximately four kilograms and a length of around 80 centimeters, the SSW40 is designed for ergonomic handling and ambidextrous use.

SPARTANAT reports that test participants fired initial comparisons using single-shot low-velocity launchers before switching to the SSW40. Equipped with protective gear, they conducted two firing sequences of four rounds each using target practice marker-tracer (TPM-T) rounds.

Targets at all ranges, including the 500-meter steel plates, were successfully engaged. A few minor fires, caused by tracer rounds, temporarily interrupted the session, including one incident where the test vehicle caught fire. On-site emergency crews quickly brought the situation under control.

Despite the increased pressure of MV ammunition, test shooters reported no noticeable difference in recoil thanks to the SSW40’s sealed, self-regulating hydropneumatic recoil system. Multiple participants remarked that the system felt similar to firing low-velocity rounds. The SSW40 was fitted with an Aimpoint red dot sight, which allowed shooters to acquire targets easily, though some adjustments were required at extended ranges.

One of the most frequently praised aspects of the weapon was its overall handling. Users described it as comparable to a heavy assault rifle in terms of ergonomics and control. The two-stage trigger provided a clear break point, contributing to accurate shot placement, especially at longer distances.

The SSW40’s ability to integrate advanced ammunition types, including programmable airburst rounds, along with its portability and effective range, positions it as a future squad-level force multiplier for dismounted infantry.