Monday, September 12, 2022
Spanish warships to receive stealth anti-ship missiles

By Colton Jones
Photo by Josiah Kunkle

Norwegian firm Kongsberg said that Spain has selected Naval Strike Missile to equip its warships.

Kongsberg released a statement saying that “the Spanish Navy will acquire the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to replace the Harpoon missile when this is retired from active service.”

The Spanish Navy plans to equip both the existing F-100 and the new F-110 with NSM. Additional information will be announced when the contract is awarded.

Kongsberg cannot provide any further comment on the potential size of this contract.

The NSM is a long-range, precision strike weapon that features critical stealth technology and is designed to find and destroy enemy ships.

Kongsberg says the airframe design and the high thrust-to-weight ratio give the NSM extremely good maneuverability. The missile is completely passive, has proven its excellent sea-skimming capabilities and with its advanced terminal maneuvers, it will survive the enemy air defenses. The Autonomous Target Recognition (ATR) of the seeker ensures that the correct target is detected, recognized and hit, at sea or on land.

