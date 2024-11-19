South Korean rocket artillery system Spotted in Saudi Arabia

The South Korean K239 Chunmoo long-range rocket artillery system, armed with a tactical ballistic missile pod, has been seen for the first time in Saudi Arabia, according to an update by South Korean defense expert Mason, who shared the information on their X page.

The sighting marks the second occasion that the K239 has been observed with ballistic missile pods for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The first instance occurred during the Polish president’s visit to South Korea.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE reportedly have both procured a substantial number of K239 Chunmoo systems, which include the advanced CTM-290 tactical ballistic missiles.

The K239 Chunmoo, a multi-launch rocket system (MRLS), is recognized for its versatility, with the capability to deploy a wide array of rockets and missiles, including the CTM-290, which has a range of up to 290 kilometers.

🇸🇦🇰🇷 K239 long-range rocket artillery system with tactical ballistic missile pod has spotted for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

This is the second time K239 has been spotted with ballistic missile pods for the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The first was spotted when the Polish president… pic.twitter.com/Q2eiOmJn4q — ハク Mason (@mason_8718) November 16, 2024

The K239’s presence in Saudi Arabia highlights the expanding role of South Korean military hardware in the Middle East, amid growing regional demand for advanced defense solutions.

The K239 Chunmoo MRLS has gained significant attention internationally, as South Korea continues to strengthen its defense export portfolio. Currently, over 300 units of the K239 system are in operation within South Korea, and the country has successfully exported the platform to several allies, including the UAE and Poland. According to industry estimates, the global demand for the K239 system could see total exports of between 500 and 600 units in the coming years.

Globally, the K239 competes with the American High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which remains the market leader in advanced artillery missile systems. The HIMARS and K239 have emerged as the primary players in this domain.