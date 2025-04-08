South Korean firm unveils “transformer fighter jet”

A South Korean defense firm has released new footage that is drawing interest across the industry.

WooriByul, a growing player in the country’s defense sector, published a video this week showcasing a mobile decoy system designed to resemble a real fighter jet — and capable of transforming from a trailer into a full-scale aircraft replica within minutes.

The system, though not an actual aircraft, is built to mimic one in appearance and form. According to the company, it is intended to serve as a decoy during combat operations, confusing enemy surveillance and targeting systems. The video shows how the trailer rapidly unfolds and deploys into a realistic-looking aircraft silhouette, offering a mobile and adaptable solution for protecting actual military assets.

In a statement, WooriByul said the platform offers practical applications on the modern battlefield, where advanced imaging and precision-guided munitions are often used to target high-value aircraft.

The concept of mobile, lifelike decoys is not new. Ukraine, for example, has deployed an array of mock Soviet and Western fighter jets to draw enemy fire away from real air assets. The strategy forces adversaries to expend expensive precision-guided missiles on low-cost targets. WooriByul’s design appears to follow this line of thinking, but with an emphasis on quick deployment and visual accuracy.

As noted by the company, the decoy aircraft is part of a broader push toward integrating AI-powered analytics, high-resolution sensors, and autonomous surveillance into future combat environments.