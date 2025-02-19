South Korea, US hold large-scale drills near DMZ

South Korean and U.S. troops are conducting a large-scale combined live-fire exercise near the inter-Korean border to enhance joint operational capabilities, according to South Korea’s Army.

The three-week exercise, held at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, approximately 30 kilometers south of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), is designed to improve combat coordination between the allied forces.

The drills, which began last week, involve around 2,000 troops and over 150 pieces of military hardware, including South Korea’s K1A2 tanks and U.S. Stryker combat vehicles. The exercise also features M777A2 howitzers, Apache attack helicopters, and A-10 attack aircraft, demonstrating the extensive firepower available to both militaries.

The joint exercise aims to enhance the ability of South Korean and U.S. forces to operate in a coordinated manner under simulated combat conditions. South Korean Army officials emphasized that the training focuses on high-intensity battlefield scenarios, integrating both countries’ troops into combined units for live-fire operations.

The U.S. military’s rotational Stryker unit, which arrived in South Korea last October, is participating in the drills to familiarize itself with the operational environment on the Korean Peninsula. The exercise is expected to help these units adjust to local terrain and tactical conditions, ensuring their readiness in case of potential conflicts.

Previously, the live-fire drill was conducted exclusively for the rotational U.S. Stryker units. However, since July last year, South Korean troops have joined the exercise to further integrate allied operations. This marks a significant shift in joint training efforts, reflecting a deepening military partnership between Seoul and Washington.

South Korean defense officials have underscored the importance of continued joint exercises, particularly amid heightened tensions with North Korea. The live-fire drills come as Pyongyang continues to develop its missile and nuclear programs, prompting both South Korea and the U.S. to reinforce their deterrence strategies.

South Korean and U.S. officials have reiterated that the drills are defensive in nature, aimed at enhancing the interoperability of their forces rather than provoking hostilities.

As North Korea continues its aggressive rhetoric and military developments, South Korea and the U.S. are reinforcing their security alliance through combined training and operational enhancements. The ongoing exercise highlights the importance of joint preparedness in deterring potential threats and ensuring regional stability.