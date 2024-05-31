Friday, May 31, 2024
type here...

South Korea to develop new missiles for M-SAM system

NewsArmy
By Gu Min Chul
Modified date:
courtesy photo

South Korea has greenlit a plan to develop advanced missile systems designed to intercept higher-altitude targets, enhancing its air defense capabilities against North Korean threats.

The Defense Project Promotion Committee approved the 2.8 trillion won ($2 billion) development plan for the midrange surface-to-air missile (M-SAM) Block-III system, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The upgraded M-SAM system, known as Cheolmae II, aims to double its maximum interception altitude to 50 kilometers or more. A DAPA official stated that the Block-III version will defend against simultaneous missile attacks with a defense range four times greater than the current system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The M-SAM system, already an improved multi-function surface-to-air missile interceptor for the Republic of Korea Army, will replace upgraded MIM-23 Hawk batteries and is available for export. The development of the Block-III version represents a significant enhancement in South Korea’s missile defense capabilities, ensuring better protection against evolving threats.

The approval of the M-SAM Block-III development plan signifies a critical step forward in South Korea’s efforts to enhance national security and maintain stability in the face of potential missile attacks from neighboring adversaries.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul is a defense reporter who covers the Korean defense industry and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian missile strike obliterates ferry crossing in Crimea

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian defense forces successfully targeted a ferry crossing in Crimea used by the Russian military for transporting equipment and ammunition. The night attack, carried out...

DARPA picks two firms to develop experimental X-plane

Aviation

North Korea unveils new wheeled tank destroyer

Army

Oshkosh secures $108.9 million contract for Army trucks

Army

Russian cleric claims “resurrection” of Chinese mercenary in Ukraine

Army

US Army receives first fielded quadcopters

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.