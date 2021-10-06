South Korea promotes KF-21 “Hawk” indigenous fighter with new video

The Republic of Korea, also known as South Korea, is promoting its next-generation indigenous fighter jet with a new promotional video.

The promo video, released by South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration, showing footage of a new twin-engine jet, named the KF-21 Boramae (Hawk).

The KF-21 is a multi-role fighter jet and the outcome of the KF-X aircraft development program which has been pursued since 2016. Indonesia has promised to fund 20 percent of the total development cost, or 1.73 trillion won ($1.55 billion), in exchange for 50 planes that will be manufactured there for the Indonesian Air Force, as well as technology transfers.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

When the Boramae completes its final tests, Korea will be the world’s eighth nation to develop an advanced supersonic jet with its own technology.

According to the government, 719 Korean businesses have participated in the development of the KF-21. About 65 percent of over 30,000 parts used in the prototype aircraft were made in Korea, and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the KAI plan to raise this percentage.



The government estimates the project has created 2.1 trillion won in economic effects and 12,000 jobs from 2016 to 2020. When it goes into mass production, 100,000 new jobs will be created and 5.9 trillion won of additional value will be generated, according to the government.

The military said it plans to deploy 40 KF-21 Boramae fighter jets by 2028 and increase the number to 120 by 2032.