South Korea moves to upgrade Black Hawk helicopters

South Korea is preparing to modernize a batch of its Black Hawk helicopter fleet, with Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Korean Air both submitting bids for the 961.3 billion-won ($654 million) upgrade program.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the two companies submitted proposals for the Black Hawk performance improvement program by the March 25 deadline. The initiative aims to upgrade the structural components and digitize the analog avionics systems of UH/HH-60 helicopters first introduced in the 1990s. The selected contractor will also be responsible for enhancing the helicopters’ ability to conduct independent aerial infiltration missions.

The program, set to run for seven years from the date of contract signing, will focus on 36 aircraft operated by Army special operations units and the Air Force’s combat search and rescue forces. Of the 144 Black Hawks in South Korea’s military inventory, only these 36 will be upgraded. The remaining aircraft will be retired at the end of their service life, DAPA said.

KAI, which developed the Surion utility helicopter, has teamed up with Sikorsky—the original manufacturer of the Black Hawk—as well as Israel’s Elbit Systems and Hanwha Systems. The company emphasized its experience in rotary-wing aircraft development and noted that Sikorsky’s technical support would ensure a comprehensive upgrade solution.

Korean Air, meanwhile, partnered with LIG Nex1 and U.S.-based Collins Aerospace. The airline pointed to its history of assembling Black Hawks under a technology-sharing agreement with Sikorsky in 1991, along with its continued involvement in maintenance and previous upgrade programs.

DAPA plans to select a preferred bidder by late April following a review of submitted proposals.

Industry analysts have raised concerns about the airframes’ remaining service life. The Black Hawk’s design lifespan is approximately 8,000 flight hours, while many of the helicopters selected for modernization have logged between 5,000 and 7,500 hours.

A DAPA official acknowledged that life extension is not currently part of the upgrade project, stating, “Strengthening the aircraft’s structure would be necessary to extend service life. This kind of work is generally handled in a separate program.”