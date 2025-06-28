South Korea launches CIWS-II production hub

South Korean defense manufacturer LIG Nex1 has inaugurated a dedicated production and testing complex for its next-generation Close-In Weapon System (CIWS-II), marking a major step toward the full-scale development and mass production of the country’s final line of defense against incoming missile threats.

The company held a formal ceremony on June 26 at its Gumi House site in North Gyeongsang Province to mark the completion of the CIWS-II system assembly hall, close-range electromagnetic testing facility, and radar testing center.

Attendees included LIG Nex1 CEO Shin Ik-hyun, officials from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), representatives of all armed services, as well as members of the Agency for Defense Development and the Defense Agency for Technology and Quality.

According to LIG Nex1, the new facilities—built with an investment of 21 billion won (approximately $15 million)—are specifically optimized for CIWS-II system integration, live simulations, and performance verification, ensuring the program is ready to transition into full-scale production ahead of its planned development completion in 2027.

The CIWS system is designed as a last line of defense to intercept anti-ship missiles and other threats at close range, should long-range surface-to-air missiles or other naval air defenses fail. CIWS-II is expected to improve on the legacy system with an AESA radar capable of 360-degree detection, electro-optical tracking equipment, and a rapid-firing 30mm Gatling gun to boost range, reaction speed, and lethality.

LIG Nex1 also noted that CIWS-II is being developed with forward-looking threat environments in mind, including the ability to counter swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, and multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks. One upgrade includes the planned use of forward-deployable submunitions to more effectively neutralize drone groups.

The system is expected to protect not only naval vessels but also strategic ground-based facilities such as power plants, airports, and critical military infrastructure. According to the company, future iterations of CIWS-II may be adapted for ground deployment and could be positioned for export to international markets.

“In addition to supporting successful research and mass production, we will work to expand CIWS-II into land-based applications and overseas markets,” said CEO Shin Ik-hyun during the opening ceremony.