SMARTSHOOTER unveils portable drone defense system

SMARTSHOOTER has unveiled its latest counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) technology, the SMASH DOME, designed to address the growing challenges posed by drones in modern security environments.

As noted by the company, this lightweight, portable, and versatile system provides tactical area defense against unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for both covert and overt operations.

As drones become increasingly accessible and sophisticated, traditional jammer-based defenses have struggled to remain effective. Many drones now incorporate hardened defenses against GNSS jamming, making them more resilient and posing a significant challenge to conventional defense systems. SMARTSHOOTER’s SMASH DOME offers a solution to this evolving threat by combining advanced detection and tracking capabilities with precise kinetic interception.

At the core of the SMASH DOME system is the SMASH Hopper, a lightweight, remote-controlled weapon station (LRCWS) equipped with an assault rifle and a ballistically calculated fire control system (FCS). The SMASH Hopper is designed for accurate targeting and neutralization of drones, regardless of their communication link or model. This system can integrate with a Command-and-Control (C2) system, such as ATAK, to enable automatic detection, tracking, and real-time ballistic calculations for UAS interception.

The SMASH Hopper’s modular design allows it to support a range of weapons and ammunition types, adapting to diverse operational requirements. Complementing this is the SMASH DOME’s detection framework, which includes active RF radar and passive optical sensors capable of detecting, classifying, and tracking drones up to 1–2 kilometers away. The continuous transmission of target data ensures real-time monitoring and readiness for interception.

SMASH DOME is designed for flexibility in deployment. It can be mounted on manned and unmanned vehicles, platforms, or used in stationary configurations along borders, strategic facilities, and critical infrastructure sites.

Michal Mor, CEO of SMARTSHOOTER, emphasized the system’s capability to meet modern security challenges:

“Our world is increasingly facing the challenge of rogue drones disrupting and endangering critical areas. SMASH DOME, powered by our unique SMASH technology, provides a cost-effective and precise solution to this threat. Its seamless integration with existing Command-and-Control (C2) systems makes it a versatile asset, serving as both a standalone defense and an essential ‘insurance policy’ for passive C-UAS solutions.”

The SMASH DOME employs a person-in-the-loop design, ensuring operational precision and control. Operators maintain visual confirmation of targets through the FCS feed, allowing for real-time drone tracking and the initiation of a kinetic response with minimal delay. This approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also minimizes collateral damage, making it particularly effective in sensitive or densely populated areas.

The system’s design reflects SMARTSHOOTER’s commitment to reducing ammunition usage while delivering effective interception of both small drones and larger UASs. As Mor explained, “By minimizing ammunition use and ensuring effective interception, SMASH DOME exemplifies SMARTSHOOTER’s dedication to protecting forces and critical infrastructure from evolving aerial threats.”