Singapore buys Thales Pathmaster naval drones

Singapore has awarded a contract to Thales, through local defense prime ST Engineering, to supply the Pathmaster mine countermeasures (MCM) system for the Republic of Singapore Navy, the company said in a statement on May 19.

The deal represents Thales’ first Pathmaster contract in Asia and includes the integration of the system onto ST Engineering’s unmanned surface vehicle.

The platform is designed to detect, classify, and localize sea mines in real time using Towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar (TSAS), the MiMap sonar data analysis tool, and the M-Cube mission management system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a statement, Sébastien Gueremy, Vice President for Underwater Systems at Thales, said: “This latest contract award reflects the trust that the Republic of Singapore Navy places in Thales’ naval technologies. The Pathmaster system represents a significant step in the RSN’s vision for an autonomous system of systems, offering enhanced operational capabilities while reinforcing the safety of their personnel.”

The system, already operational with the British Royal Navy and French Navy under the Maritime Mine Countermeasure (MMCM) program, will now be deployed in one of the world’s busiest maritime zones. According to Thales, it delivers a high level of detection performance with a low false alarm rate, addressing both traditional and emerging mine warfare threats.

The Pathmaster will be supported locally by the Thales Singapore Defence Hub, established in 2023. The facility provides technical maintenance, operational support, and development of interoperable applications for integration with Republic of Singapore Navy systems. Thales says its proximity to Singapore Armed Forces units and its partnership with ST Engineering are intended to ensure readiness and continuity of support.

In addition to hardware components, Thales will supply mine database management tools enhanced with artificial intelligence to improve detection accuracy and reduce operator workload. The company says this capability reflects broader efforts to advance autonomous maritime defense technologies in response to increasingly congested and unpredictable naval operating environments.

Thales described the agreement as a milestone that positions the company as a key supplier for mine warfare systems in the region.

Gueremy added, “We are excited to take it a step further to ensure that Singapore stays at the forefront of mine warfare in the region, safeguarding the nation’s maritime routes.”