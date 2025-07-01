SIG SAUER scales up 6.8mm ammo production

U.S. defense manufacturer SIG SAUER has reached an annual production milestone of 100 million rounds of 6.8mm ammunition at its Jacksonville, Arkansas facility.

The company says the achievement reflects growing output capacity in support of the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) Program.

According to SIG SAUER, the 6.8mm round is engineered to offer improved velocity and lethality over previous calibers, designed to be paired with the Army’s new M7 rifle and M250 automatic rifle.

“Achieving 100 million rounds of 6.8mm ammunition capacity is a proud moment for SIG SAUER and our all-American workforce in Arkansas,” said Sean McGee, Vice President of Ammunition Operations. “Our 6.8mm ammunition, paired with the M7 and M250 rifles, delivers unmatched performance to meet the demands of today’s battlefield.”

The company stated it has invested over $225 million in its Arkansas operations since breaking ground in 2017, including advanced machining, automation, and manufacturing techniques. It now operates across six facilities on a 100-acre campus, employing more than 675 workers with an estimated annual economic impact of $300 million in the state.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders praised the accomplishment, saying, “This incredible accomplishment proves what we already know: Arkansas is an arsenal for democracy. Congratulations, SIG SAUER — I’m proud that you chose Arkansas to plant your roots and continue to deliver on your commitment to our workforce, community, and Arkansans’ right to keep and bear arms.”

The company said its newest addition to the Jacksonville campus — a 210,000 square foot facility — was built to support expanded production of the new 6.8mm round. Equipped with high-capacity lines, it enables the plant to sustain current output levels and scale up further in coming years.

SIG SAUER says it remains committed to supporting U.S. military and law enforcement modernization programs by maintaining production for legacy calibers, including 5.56mm and 7.62mm NATO rounds, along with a full line of pistol ammunition.

The 6.8mm cartridge is a core component of the Army’s NGSW initiative, designed to replace aging small arms systems with next-generation weapons offering superior range, accuracy, and penetration against advanced body armor. As the ammunition partner for the program, SIG SAUER’s output is expected to play a critical role in fielding new systems across Army combat units in the near term.

The U.S. Army’s NGSW program, which includes the M7 rifle and M250 light machine gun, aims to equip frontline troops with weapons and ammunition that outperform current platforms in lethality and adaptability. Both weapons, chambered in 6.8mm, were selected following competitive testing by several defense firms. SIG SAUER was awarded the contract for both systems in 2022.