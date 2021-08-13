Saudi Arabia receives Kozak-5 armored vehicles from Ukraine

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken delivery of a batch of Ukrainian-made Kozak-5 armored vehicles manufacturer Practika company.

Saudi Arabian special forces have acquired and already received an undisclosed number of Kozak-5 armored vehicles, the Practika’s CEO Oleg Vysotsky confirmed on 12 August.

“Praktika has implemented two export contracts this year, including with them (Saudi Arabia),” said Oleg Vysotsky, talking about the company’s plans to take part in the next major defense exhibition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The company says the Kozak-5 is a lightweight armored vehicle for special forces, designed to perform police or auxiliary military tasks. Is intended for small groups transporting and using its body as armor screen in case of skirmishes. Also can be equipped by ladder for buildings assault.

The vehicle has a complex of anti-blast features that provides STANAG 4569 level 2 of blast protection, which is uncommon for vehicles of this class.

As noted by the company, the key feature – outstanding dynamic characteristics due to the extremely high power-to-weight ratio (34,5 HP/t). The maximum road speed of the vehicle is 150 km/h

Kozak 5 based on 4×4 truck Ford F550, chassis specially enforced (front axle strengthening, suspension and brakes enforcing, bigger wheels installing for armored vehicle building).