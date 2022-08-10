Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Satellite images show scale of destruction on Russian military base in Crimea

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Satellite images confirm that at least ten Russian warplanes were destroyed in massive explosions Tuesday at an air base in Crimea.

Ukrainian Open-source-intelligence (OSINT) specialist has released high-resolution satellite images confirming that Russian military aircraft were destroyed at a major Russian base in Crimea.

A comparison of August 9th and August 10th imagery shows many destroyed military aircraft and destroyed buildings.

Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for the explosions at the Saki air base, even while ridiculing Russia’s denial of an attack. Moscow claimed that munitions caught fire and exploded, killing one person and injuring at least 13 others.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there.

Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a “violation of fire safety requirements.” The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said sarcastically on Facebook: “The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cannot establish the cause of the fire, but once again recalls the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in unspecified places.”

The Ukrainian air force says nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in massive explosions Tuesday at an air base in Crimea.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

