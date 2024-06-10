Saab develops compact radar module for Giraffe 1X

At Eurosatory 2024, Saab is set to showcase its latest innovation, the Compact Radar Module for the Giraffe 1X radar system.

As noted by the company, this new module is designed to enhance operational flexibility and mobility, providing a versatile all-in-one solution for rapid deployment in diverse operational environments.

The Compact Radar Module features an antenna that can fold down into the compact and lightweight radar unit at the press of a button, making it highly mobile and easy to deploy. This new addition to the Giraffe 1X system, known for its battle-proven performance and continuous software upgrades, offers a small footprint and a large search volume of up to 75 kilometers, ideal for urgent operations with limited infrastructure.

“Giraffe 1X Compact Radar Module is an all-in-one solution, made with mobility and operational urgency as key user needs. The Compact Radar Module is the latest example of how we are leveraging the capabilities of the Giraffe 1X radar, giving customers a number of different ways to deploy Giraffe 1X wherever and however it can maximise their operational effectiveness,” says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.

The Giraffe 1X radar system is renowned for its lightweight design and high performance, capable of providing commanders with critical air defense target data, drone detection for counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and sense-and-warn capabilities for rockets, artillery, and mortars. Continuous software upgrades ensure that the system can adapt to emerging threats, maintaining its relevance in modern combat scenarios.

The new Compact Radar Module enhances the Giraffe 1X’s deployment versatility. Its design enables it to be quickly transported and set up, making it an excellent choice for operations that require rapid response and flexibility. This capability is particularly beneficial in scenarios where operational infrastructure is limited or where quick redeployment is necessary.