Russia’s “precision” cruise missiles crash in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
File photo

On the morning of February 25, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that four Russian Tu-95MS “Bear-H” strategic bombers launched four cruise missiles from the vicinity of Engels, Saratov region, Russia.

However, reports later confirmed that the missiles failed to reach their intended targets, instead falling in northern Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region due to technical malfunctions.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) released footage showcasing the aftermath of a “high-precision” strike by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

The missile struck a private residential area in Zhytomyr Oblast, causing destruction but reportedly failing to hit any military or strategic targets.

Photo courtesy of DSNS

As a result of the Russian attack, neighboring Poland raised its air defenses. The Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command confirmed that all available forces and assets, including ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance units, were placed on high alert.

The incident highlights the continued use of long-range strategic bombers by Russia to target Ukrainian territory. However, the failure of these missiles to function as intended raises questions about the reliability of Russia’s cruise missile arsenal.

