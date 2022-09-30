Russia’s newest armored vehicles make combat debut in Ukraine

The Russian Army has reportedly deployed a batch of its most sophisticated ground combat vehicle to Ukraine.

Several Russian K-4386 Typhoon-VDV armored vehicles have reportedly been used in battle in Ukraine’s occupied territory for the first time.

The video, which began circulating on social media, shows a Russian military convoy that includes at least five Typhoon-VDV armored vehicles fitted with 30mm cannons.

The K-4386 Typhoon-VDV is a 4×4 mine-protected wheeled armoured vehicle designed and manufactured by Remdiesel, a subsidiary of Kamaz truck maker. It is intended to support combat missions, crew transportation and other intense armoured offensive strikes.

The modern combat vehicle is fitted with a remote weapon station designed by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute (part of Uralvagonzavod) and is equipped with a 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon and a 7.62mm caliber machine gun.

The seven-seat armored fighting vehicle has an endurance of 800 km and can accelerate to 100 km/h on the road. Its armor withstands 12.7 mm bullet hits.