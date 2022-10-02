Russia’s military plane wreckage found in Ukraine

Ukrainian Soldiers have found the wreckage of a Russian Air Force Su-34 Fullback strike aircraft that crashed near Lyman in eastern Ukraine.

Pictures of the burned-out Russian combat aircraft began circulating on social media earlier today.

According to Oleksiy Kashporovskyi, it was the wreckage of a Russian Su-34 twin-seat jet, with the serial number RF-818652 and bort number Red 09, that was shot down earlier in the conflict near the city of Lyman.

The Su-34 is a modern Russian combat aircraft used for tactical deployment against ground and naval targets on solo and group missions in the daytime and at night, under favorable and adverse weather conditions and in a hostile environment with counter fire and electronic warfare (EW) counter-measures deployed, as well as for aerial reconnaissance.

The Su-34 currently is flown exclusively by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, has reported that the Russian Armed Forces has lost at least 15 Su-34 strike aircraft since Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.