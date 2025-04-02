Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Irkutsk region

A Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire-C bomber crashed during a routine flight in the Irkutsk region, Russian state media reported Tuesday, citing the Ministry of Defense.

According to preliminary information, the incident was caused by a technical malfunction.

The Defense Ministry said all four crew members ejected from the aircraft. However, one pilot died during landing. “The aircraft fell in an uninhabited area,” the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage reported on the ground.

The supersonic Tu-22M3, manufactured by the Tupolev Design Bureau, is a key platform in Russia’s long-range aviation fleet. While originally developed during the Cold War to carry nuclear weapons, the aircraft has since been used to deliver conventional cruise missile strikes, including Kh-22 and Kh-32 missile attacks against infrastructure targets in Ukraine.

Telegram channel Mash, which is closely linked to Russian security services, reported that the bomber went down in the Usolsky district of Irkutsk region. The outlet claimed the aircraft struck a power line during the crash, causing electricity outages in two nearby settlements. Russian authorities have not confirmed this detail.

The Tu-22M3 forms part of the air component of Russia’s strategic deterrent but has also played a central role in long-range conventional strike operations throughout Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The bomber has been used to launch stand-off missile attacks deep into Ukrainian territory, targeting logistics hubs, power infrastructure, and air defense systems.

The Russian military has experienced several non-combat aircraft losses over the past year, many attributed to aging platforms, mechanical issues, or operational fatigue under high-tempo deployments.

Wednesday’s crash follows a series of similar incidents involving Russian long-range aviation assets and underscores the ongoing strain placed on the fleet amid extended combat operations. The Ministry of Defense has not yet confirmed whether flight operations involving the Tu-22M3 will be paused or reviewed following the incident.

No weapons were reported aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, and the Russian military said the flight was a scheduled training mission. Investigators are now working to determine the exact cause of the technical failure.