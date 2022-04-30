Russian tank destroy apartment buildings in Mariupol

Ukrainian intelligence has revealed how Russian troops used main battle tanks to destroy apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov.

The drone footage shows a Russian tank, with daubed white letter ‘Z’, barbarously firing at an apartment building in Mariupol at close range.

A heavy combat vehicle almost completely demolishes a multi-storey building where more than 16 people were trapped.

Ukrainian officials also added that says that Russian troops continue to bombard defenders of Mariupol, who are holding out at the Azovstal steel plant, where the last civilians are holding out from Russian occupation.

Russian barbarians destroy apartment buildings in Mariupol by tanks pic.twitter.com/gVyuXj1k6J — Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) April 30, 2022

President Putin has said that there are no ongoing attacks on the Azovstal steel plant and accuses the Ukrainian forces of using civilians as human shields.

Russian troops started their encirclement of Mariupol in early March. The siege has killed thousands of civilians and unleashed an appalling struggle for survival for trapped residents who remain.