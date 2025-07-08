type here...

Russian RQ-4 analog crashes during test flight

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via Telegram

A prototype of Russia’s newest reconnaissance drone, developed as an alternative to the American RQ-4 Global Hawk, crashed into a residential building during a test flight in Kazan.

The large twin-engine unmanned aerial vehicle reportedly suffered a navigation system error during its trial flight, leading it to descend slowly before colliding with private property. Video footage shared by residents shows the drone appearing to approach as if making a landing.

The aircraft involved is believed to be the Altius-M, also known as Altair, a long-endurance reconnaissance and strike drone weighing up to 5 tonnes. The program has been in development since 2011 and has faced repeated technical and financial setbacks.

Originally conceived as a counterpart to the U.S. Air Force’s RQ-4, the Altius project has undergone multiple design revisions due to technological limitations and engineering issues. The initial prototype differed significantly from later iterations, which have been tested and modified at an airfield in Kazan.

Russian media outlets previously reported that Alexander Gomzin, the general director of OKB Simonov—the company behind the drone—was arrested on charges of embezzling funds allocated for the project. The program was at one point believed to have been suspended but was later restarted, according to local reports.

Exact specifications for the Altius remain unverified due to the classified nature of the program and ongoing changes to its design. However, open-source information indicates the drone features a conventional aerodynamic layout with a large wingspan and V-tail configuration, similar to the Orion UAV but with twin underwing engines. The airframe is reportedly almost entirely composite, with only the engines made of metal. This structural choice was intended to accommodate heavy electronic systems, ranging from optics and side-looking radar to other mission-specific payloads.

No official statement has been issued by Russian defense authorities regarding the incident or potential damage on the ground.

The Altius crash underscores the challenges Russia has faced in fielding a reliable long-endurance UAV capability comparable to Western systems.

