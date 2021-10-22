Russian mercenaries in Ukraine disguises rocket launchers as trucks

Russian-backed separatists and their mercenaries in Ukraine’s eastern region disguise BM-21 Grad multi-barrel rocket launch systems as military trucks.

Last month, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine has spotted 3 multiple launch rocket systems (9K51, BM-21 Grad, 122mm) disguised as standard trucks in the non-government-controlled Donetsk region.

A statement from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), which is charged with monitoring the implementation of the so-called Minsk II agreement, which is supposed to help deescalate the conflict in Donbas, claims that the Russian-made multiple launch rocket systems have been spotted near Pokrovka, less than 1km from the contact line.

According to OSCE, an SMM mini-UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) spotted 122mm multiple rocket launchers were fitted with metal sides to look like standard trucks.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said that the continuing Russian aggression against Ukraine and support of terrorist groups in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a crude violation of the fundamentals of international peace and security.