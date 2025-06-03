Russian Lancet hits Ukrainian drone boat

Russian media have released footage appearing to show a Lancet loitering munition striking a Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessel (USV) during a multi-domain attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge earlier today.

The intercepted vessel, likely a Magura V7, was reportedly equipped with two U.S.-made AIM-9M air-to-air missiles.

The video, circulated by Russian Telegram channels, shows a Lancet drone descending toward a fast-moving object on the water’s surface. After impact, the vessel appears to lose propulsion and begins drifting, suggesting it was no longer capable of completing its mission.

Russian outlets claimed the strike took place during an attempted Ukrainian attack on the bridge connecting occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland.

🤔 According to Russians, one of Ukrainian USV hit by Lancet during today’s attempted breach near the Crimean Bridge. pic.twitter.com/9xLGLzOKLr — MAKS 25 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) June 3, 2025

The Magura V7, developed in Ukraine, is a low-profile, maneuverable naval drone designed for long-range operations, including strikes on maritime or coastal infrastructure.

The vessel’s armament—AIM-9M missiles—has previously been observed on similar platforms repurposed for experimental air defense or anti-helicopter roles.

The reported interception represents one of the first publicly documented cases of a Russian Lancet drone engaging a Ukrainian Magura V7 naval platform. Lancet loitering munitions, produced by ZALA Aero, have been used extensively against land targets.